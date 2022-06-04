Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of PTC worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

