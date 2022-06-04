Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1,405.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

Shares of GS opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

