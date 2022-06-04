Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

