Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after buying an additional 44,570 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $42,995,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

