Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Ana Casanueva Sells 2,500 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,001.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $25.00 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $945 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

