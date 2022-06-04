Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 790,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.