Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.75.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 790,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.