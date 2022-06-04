Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

