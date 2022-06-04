Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

BBW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

