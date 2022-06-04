BSCView (BSCV) Achieves Market Cap of $37,307.43

BSCView (BSCV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $37,307.43 and $100.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

