BSClaunch (BSL) Market Cap Reaches $18,248.20

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $18,248.20 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 129.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

