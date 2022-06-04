Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,121.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $244,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

