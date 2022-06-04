Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 2,971

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,971 ($37.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.29) to GBX 2,830 ($35.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.27) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($43.14) to GBX 3,440 ($43.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.73), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($204,056.71).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,185 ($27.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,005 ($25.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($41.40). The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,150.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,412.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

