Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) PT at $319.00

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.00.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

