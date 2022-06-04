Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target at $60.53

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 40.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 192.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,907. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

