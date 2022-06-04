Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $277.25

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,866. IQVIA has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

