Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Target Price at GBX 5,391.43

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($68.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.93) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,674 ($33.83) on Wednesday. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,186 ($27.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($79.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,632.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,568.03.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

