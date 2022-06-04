Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $134.42

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. 329,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,348. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

