Brokerages Set Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Price Target at GBX 453.56

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.56 ($5.74).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.33) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.45) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON:CSP opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.33. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

