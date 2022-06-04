Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $72.78

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,174,814 shares of company stock worth $72,191,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,082. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

