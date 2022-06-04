Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $242.14

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.57.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $1,611,618.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,033 shares of company stock valued at $14,717,646. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,887.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.