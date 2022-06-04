Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$14.83

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

APR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$13.95. 33,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,880. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

