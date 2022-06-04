Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.