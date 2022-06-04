Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.31. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

