Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,464,393 shares of company stock worth $42,446,111. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RES opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.