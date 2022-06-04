Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.10. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.48. 9,096,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,287. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

