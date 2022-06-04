Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $979.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.78. 231,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $175.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

