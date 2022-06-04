Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $45.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. Full House Resorts reported sales of $47.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $198.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $367.05 million, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $384.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 134,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,085. The stock has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 564,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 375,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 242.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

