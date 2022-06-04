Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.32 billion and the lowest is $85.07 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $359.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.96 billion to $381.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.39 billion to $390.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.09. 21,038,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,364,852. The company has a market cap of $417.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

