Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.85. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 3,139,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

