Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

