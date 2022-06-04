Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. BOX reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

