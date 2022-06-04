Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Bentley Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,854. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.