Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.50. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 580%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 3,661,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

