Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.27 and the highest is $5.82. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $18.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $19.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $13.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,031. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.