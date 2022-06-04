Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 1,483,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

