Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $9.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.57 billion and the highest is $10.58 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $37.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $42.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $43.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

OXY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.29. 23,397,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,172,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.