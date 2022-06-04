Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.48. 253,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.65. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

