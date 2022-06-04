Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will announce $18.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.47 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

