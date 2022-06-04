Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,871. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.30. 1,091,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

