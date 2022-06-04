Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to announce $92.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the highest is $95.12 million. First Foundation reported sales of $71.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.10 million to $387.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $423.04 million, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $447.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

