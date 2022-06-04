Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Datto.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 509,276 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,041 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.27. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

