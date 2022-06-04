Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. CDW reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a 52 week low of $155.39 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,985,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

