Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BKD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,641. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

