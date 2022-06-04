Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.64 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $97.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $612.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.23 million to $655.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.14 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $655.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.03. 532,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

