Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $32.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 158,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,380. Braskem has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

