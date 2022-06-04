Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 210,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.