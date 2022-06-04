Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 210,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

