Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 12,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 330,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

