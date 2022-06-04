BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

