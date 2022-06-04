Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.36

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.36 and traded as high as C$39.71. Boralex shares last traded at C$39.65, with a volume of 327,867 shares traded.

BLX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.34.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

